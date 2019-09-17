Home

POWERED BY

Services
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 29, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Schiro's Restaurant
1201 Springfield Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Byron Tam
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Byron Tam


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Byron Tam Obituary
Byron Tam 1942—2019
Byron Tam left his earthly life Thursday September 12th 2019 loosing a battle to colon cancer.Byron was born in Hong Kong November 1st 1942. After graduating Byron came to Chicago to attend Sherman Music School, where he received his degree. Byron played the violin, and enjoyed playing in concerts. Byron loved to golf and made friends wherever he went. Byron worked as a bartender for 25 years at Chen's and 20 years at Schiro's Restaurant..Byron is survived by his wife Susan, and brothers Ken and Casey, and sister Susan. Thank you to John And Susie Schiro, Joe Saladino,and Don Mineart for their support. There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday September 29th at Schiro's Restaurant. Open house from 12 to 4: o'clock 1201 Springfield Ave.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 17 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Byron's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.