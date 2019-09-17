|
Byron Tam 1942—2019
Byron Tam left his earthly life Thursday September 12th 2019 loosing a battle to colon cancer.Byron was born in Hong Kong November 1st 1942. After graduating Byron came to Chicago to attend Sherman Music School, where he received his degree. Byron played the violin, and enjoyed playing in concerts. Byron loved to golf and made friends wherever he went. Byron worked as a bartender for 25 years at Chen's and 20 years at Schiro's Restaurant..Byron is survived by his wife Susan, and brothers Ken and Casey, and sister Susan. Thank you to John And Susie Schiro, Joe Saladino,and Don Mineart for their support. There will be a Celebration of Life Sunday September 29th at Schiro's Restaurant. Open house from 12 to 4: o'clock 1201 Springfield Ave.
