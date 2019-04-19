Home

C. Louise Diamond

C. Louise Diamond Obituary
C. Louise Diamond 1926—2019
C. Louise Diamond, 92, of Rockford passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. Born November 15, 1926, in Hannibal, MO, the daughter of Dallas and Nannie (Epperson) Jones. Married Richard E. Diamond on October 25, 1969, in Rockford. Retired from Commonwealth Edison in 1987. Survivors include her husband, Richard; sons, Gary (Cathy), Michael (Ann) and Robert (Shannon) Diamond; daughters, Sheila Reynolds and Deborah Munn; 17 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; sisters, Kay Stark Wolver; several nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her brother, Kenneth Jones; sisters, Mary Jones, Alyne Stark and Shirley Shoemaker; and brothers-in-law, Jack Shoemaker and Bill Stark.
Service at 11 a.m. Monday, April 22, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, with visitation from 10 a.m. to service time. Burial in Willwood Burial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Third Presbyterian Church. For complete obituary, visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 19 to Apr. 21, 2019
