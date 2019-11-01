|
Caden Marshall Fritz 2002—2019
Caden Marshall Fritz, 17 of Byron passed away at his home on October 30, 2019. Born September 15, 2002 in Byron, Illinois. Son of John & Danay Voiles and Ted & Stephany Fritz. A Senior at Byron High School, graduating class of 2020. Member of Byron Varsity Football Team. Caden loved football, fishing, being outside, and most of all spending time with his brothers and sisters. The bond he had with his siblings will never be broken. Survivors include: Parents, Siblings, D. Miller, Grace Voiles, Madyson Fritz, Ryker Voiles and Stella Voiles all of Byron. Grandparents, Christine Porter, Patrick O'Brien, Peg & Cecil Voiles, Rick & Anita Fritz. Great Grandparents Dan & Janet Conderman, Many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews and Cousins. Services to be held at Cornerstone Church, 205 N. Peru St Byron, Illinois. Visitation will be held from 3:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. on Monday November 4, 2019. Funeral will be held Tuesday November 5, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. Family requests orange and black clothing be worn. He would have loved that. Cremation rites will follow the service with burial at a later date
Friends and Family are invited to the Voiles Residence in Byron immediately following the funeral services.
In lieu of flowers a memorial account has been established at Stillman Bank.
Funeral arrangements by Julian-Poorman-Welte Funeral Home 304 N. 5th St. Rockford, IL 61107 www.weltefuneral.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019