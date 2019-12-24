|
Calvin "Pudgy" Jerome Hempstead 1973—2019
Calvin Jerome "Pudgy" Hempstead, of Rockford departed this earthly life December 15, 2019. He was born October 4, 1973 in Rockford the son of Mary Hempstead and Kevin Kirkwood. Calvin attended Jefferson High School.
Calvin leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Shiquita Perry and Dawana Dandridge; parents, Mary Hempstead and Kevin Kirkwood; three sisters, Rea (Milton) Jones, Marshena (Jermaine) Green and Lea Hempstead; two brothers, Theo Hempstead and Reggie Jones; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Marcus Hempstead.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Word Worship Center 1401 W. State Street. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019