Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home
200 N Johnston Ave
Rockford, IL 61101
(815) 963-6981
Resources
More Obituaries for Calvin Hempstead
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Calvin Jerome "Pudgy" Hempstead

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Calvin Jerome "Pudgy" Hempstead Obituary
Calvin "Pudgy" Jerome Hempstead 1973—2019
Calvin Jerome "Pudgy" Hempstead, of Rockford departed this earthly life December 15, 2019. He was born October 4, 1973 in Rockford the son of Mary Hempstead and Kevin Kirkwood. Calvin attended Jefferson High School.
Calvin leaves to cherish many loving memories, two daughters, Shiquita Perry and Dawana Dandridge; parents, Mary Hempstead and Kevin Kirkwood; three sisters, Rea (Milton) Jones, Marshena (Jermaine) Green and Lea Hempstead; two brothers, Theo Hempstead and Reggie Jones; a host of other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his brother Marcus Hempstead.
Services will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, December 28, 2019 at the Word Worship Center 1401 W. State Street. Visitation will be held from 8:00 a.m. until the time of service. Arrangements completed by Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Avenue.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Calvin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -