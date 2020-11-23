Carl A. Valiulis 1967—2020
Carl A. Valiulis, 53, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, November 14, 2020. He was born April 3, 1967 in Rockford, IL to the late Stanley and Johanna (Krause) Valiulis. He graduated from Rockford schools and received his bachelor's degree from Cal Tech. On August 8, 1992, Carl married his loving wife Sonja Ritter in Rockford, IL.
Carl was a system administrator most recently with Care WI as an independent contractor. He was also an entrepreneur with his son, having patents and inventions together, including Acutrack. Carl was proud to be able to be part of the Civil Air Patrol in Bowling Green. He enjoyed boating, traveling, playing chess with his sons, being a car enthusiast and doing engine rebuilds. He also loved airplanes and was close to receiving his pilot license. Family and friends were very important to Carl as well, he appreciated everyone in his life and would help anybody.
Carl is survived by his loving wife of 28 years Sonja Valiulis; two sons Erik Valiulis and Anthony Valiulis; siblings: Stan (Carrie), Julie, Karla, Peter, Mary, and Tom (Lisa); and nieces, nephews, and grandnephews. He was preceded in death by his parents Stanley and Johanna Valiulis; sister Joan; and brother Dan.
A Celebration of Carl's life will be held at a later time when it is safer for all to be involved. Please visit www.whitcomb-lynch.com
to send condolences to the family. A GoFundMe, www.gofundme.com/f/hrtks-carls-memorial-fund
has been established to help the family.
A huge thank you to Officer Danielle M. Itsines of Oak Creek for your compassion and professionalism helping the family during this difficult time.