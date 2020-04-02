|
|
Carl Accardo 1934—2020
Carl Accardo of Sugar Grove, Illinois, passed away on April 1, 2020, from complications from diabetes and multiple myeloma. Born on July 8, 1934, in Madison, Wisconsin, Carl was a long-time Rockford resident. He was employed by the First National Bank of Rockford, now Chase, for 40 years, retiring in December 1996 as a Senior Vice President.
He was a 1952 graduate of Rockford West High School and attended Northern Illinois University. He graduated from the Southern Illinois University School of Banking and the University of Wisconsin School of Banking.
Carl was an avid golfer and a long-time member of Mauh-Nau-Tee-See Country Club of Rockford serving a term as board secretary. He was also a member of the Country Club of Beloit, Governor's Club, Kiawah Island, South Carolina, and Pheasant Run Golf Course of St. Charles, Illinois.
Carl was actively involved in the Rockford community, serving as a board member and president of the Boys and Girls Club of Rockford, treasurer of Booker T. Washington Center, board member of Clinicare HMO, audit committee member of Rockford Memorial Hospital, and member of the Rockford Jaycees. He attended Court Street United Methodist Church of Rockford.
Carl is survived by his wife Donna of 55 years, sons Paul Accardo (Kristen) of Sugar Grove, Illinois, and Perry Accardo (Katy) of Wheeling, Illinois, grandchildren Colleen, Claire, Thomas and Sophia, two children from a previous marriage, Julie Matthews and Michael Accardo, and brother Joseph Accardo. He was predeceased by siblings Peter, Vincent, Catherine and parents Carlo and Antonina Accardo.
We wish to thank Dr. Dan Kruse, Dr Linda Ferris, and the staff and nurses at the Northwestern Medicine Cancer Center, Warrenville, Illinois.
Private family services were held.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 2 to Apr. 5, 2020