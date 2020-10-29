1/1
Carl D. Galligos
1946 - 2020
Carl D. Galligos, 74, of Rockford, passed away October 25, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital. Carl was born March 4, 1946 in Alton, IL to the parents of Mr. & Mrs. Fred Galligos. Carl was employed for 30 years as a teacher for the Rockford School District. He attended Fort Hayes State University and then received his masters degree at Northern Illinois University. Carl was a member of Third Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the YMCA for over 40 years and was a volunteer at Midway Village. After retiring, Carl continued with the school district as a math tutor. Carl is survived by his daughters; Jana Carey and Carla (Skip) Mosny both of Rockford; brother Paul (Cheryl) Galligos and several grandchildren; Hunter and Nolan Bonne, Logan and Emerson Carey, Olivia and Samantha Mosny. Predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Bonne, Parents Fred and Eva Galligos and sister Janet Galligos. Carl was a fantastic dad and grandfather that was always front and center at his grandchildren's events. He will forever be missed. Services may be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: gasparinioliverifuneral.net



Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 29 to Oct. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Service Inc
707 Marchesano Dr
Rockford, IL 61102
(815) 964-6332
