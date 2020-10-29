Carl D. Gallios 1946—2020
Carl D. Galligos, 74, of Rockford, passed away October 25, 2020 at Swedish American Hospital. Carl was born March 4, 1946 in Alton, IL to the parents of Mr. & Mrs. Fred Galligos. Carl was employed for 30 years as a teacher for the Rockford School District. He attended Fort Hayes State University and then received his masters degree at Northern Illinois University. Carl was a member of Third Presbyterian Church where he served as a Deacon. He was also a member of the YMCA for over 40 years and was a volunteer at Midway Village. After retiring, Carl continued with the school district as a math tutor. Carl is survived by his daughters; Jana Carey and Carla (Skip) Mosny both of Rockford; brother Paul (Cheryl) Galligos and several grandchildren; Hunter and Nolan Bonne, Logan and Emerson Carey, Olivia and Samantha Mosny. Predeceased by his daughter Elizabeth Bonne, Parents Fred and Eva Galligos and sister Janet Galligos. Carl was a fantastic dad and grandfather that was always front and center at his grandchildren's events. He will forever be missed. Services may be at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to the family. Arrangements are with Gasparini & Oliveri Funeral Home & Cremation Services. 707 Marchesano Dr. Condolences to: gasparinioliverifuneral.net