Carl E. Reynolds


1940 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Carl E. Reynolds Obituary
Carl E. Reynolds 1940—2019
Carl E. Reynolds, 79, of Rockford passed away Friday, March 29, 2019. A veteran of the US Marine Corps. A lifetime member of the Marine Corps League.
Survived by wife of 61 years, Naomi Reynolds; children, Sondra (Timothy) Mayworm, Carl (Karen) Reynolds, Randy Reynolds, Leanna (Paul) Wienzierl, Jeanette (John) Drnek, Patricia (Juan) Reynolds; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; brothers, Deward (Paula) Reynolds, Donnie (Diane) Reynolds, Timmy Reynolds; and sisters, Barbara (Forrest) Noland, and Janice (Steve) Pavey. Predeceased by parents; and 4 brothers.
Memorial gathering will be held at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 in Loves Park VFW Post 9759, 2018 Windsor Road, Loves Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the family. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 3 to Apr. 19, 2019
