Carl E. Wilson 1937—2019
Carl E. Wilson, 81, of Machesney Park passed away to his heavenly home Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his home. He was born November 23, 1937, in Franklin Grove, the son of Eldon and Evelyn (Blume) Wilson. Graduated from East High School. Veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving from 1955 to 1967 in the U.S. Army as a master parachutist with more than 100 jumps. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Army Commendation medals and Combat Infantry badge. He married Sandra J. Wheaton on February 17, 1956, in Springfield, Tennessee. Owned and operated Carl's Café for 10 years. Formerly employed as a food supervisor by Rosecrance. He loved wearing his Santa suit riding his Harley and bringing presents to residents at Rosecrance at Christmas. Formerly employed part-time as a school bus driver for the Rockford School District. Member of Northeast Christian Church. He loved to travel and collect railroad memorabilia. Survivors include his children, Debbie (Rick) McCrillis, Shane (Phyllis) Wilson, Bernice (Dan) Swanson and Betty (Gene) Maronne; fiancée, Sandy K. Vogel; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Jon; and sister, Rhonda. Predeceased by his parents; wife; twin sister; and brother.
Service at noon Saturday, October 5, in Northeast Christian Church, 5651 E. Riverside Blvd., Rockford, with visitation from 11 a.m. to service time. Private family burial in Franklin Grove Cemetery. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 2 to Oct. 4, 2019