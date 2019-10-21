|
Carl F. Rowell 1937—2019
Carl Franklin Rowell, born January 1, 1937, in Bickley, Georgia, to Samuel and Susie Rowell, went home to be with the Lord on October 18, 2019. Carl's unshakable faith, love, and devotion to Jesus Christ is awe-inspiring. While in the U.S. Army, Carl proudly served our great country during the Korean War. Carl devoted his life to Jesus Christ as a Pentecostal Church of God pastor, while loving, serving, and befriending every person he came across. Carl's magnetic personality, smile, humor and cheer led to many wonderful friendships. Upon meeting Carl, people flock to visit him, seeking out his wisdom, wit, and kind nature. Carl's loving legacy about how to live life selflessly and humbly for the Lord and others will live on forever in the hearts, minds, and souls he has touched during his precious life on earth. Every individual privileged to meet, speak to, or be around Carl is truly blessed. Thank you for being a wonderful child of God, husband, father, brother, Papa, uncle, friend, pastor, and mentor. With your high standards set forth, we can only dream of becoming the godly person you have exemplified. Your beacon of light and legacy lives on with each person fortunate enough to walk your way.
Carl loved playing music, especially the guitar and piano, being gifted to immediately play whatever he heard. As a skilled machinist, Carl enjoyed working side-by-side with his nephew, Mike. Additionally, Carl enjoyed spending time with family and friends, sharing the gospel, reading God's word, praying, and serving others. Words are too small to describe Carl, yet his giving, thoughtful, generous, humble, friendly, and loving kindness lives on in his family and friends' lives. Strength of character and Christian values are what Carl has helped instill in us, which we cannot give enough thanks for. Our daily gratitude for Carl in our lives, forever lives on.
Predeceased are Carl's wives, Betty Rowell (married 1959-2007), and Violet Rowell (married 2010-2017). Carl F. Rowell leaves behind his twin-sister: Carol Spell (Horace). Sister: Carleen Truscott (Leonard), Doris Bryant (Henry). Brothers': Vernon Hersey (Olis), Willie Hersey (Iona). Daughters': Paula Leggett (David), and Denise Runestad (Jonathan). Sons': Danny Rowell (Jeanne), and Robbie Rowell. Grandchildren: Tayler Wells (Andrew), Luke Freeman, Rebecca Wix (Kristian), Rachel Leggett, Chris Leggett (Trisha), Daniel Rowell, Christina Rowell, Joshua Rowell, Torrie Rowell, and Samuel Runestad. Great-grandchildren: Ellie Wix, and Ariella Leggett. Carl has numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins profoundly blessed by his loving kindness. A son, daughters, and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, in-laws, and nieces and nephews are left behind through marriage. Beloved Carl—you are forever loved and will be missed dearly. Carl's motto he exemplified is, "Don't give up, look up!"
Carl's visitation will be on Wednesday October 23, 2019 at 10:00, followed by a Memorial Celebration of Life Service at 10:30
Riverside Assembly of God
4242 West Riverside Blvd.
Rockford, IL 61101
Published in Rockford Register Star from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019