|
|
Carl G. Jackson 1934—2019
Carl G. Jackson, age 84, of Stillman Valley went to his Heavenly home on Monday September 9, 2019. He was born in Gideon, MO on October 9, 1934 the son of Ester and Agnes (Morrison) Jackson. He married Shirley Sanner on January 31, 1959. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2019. Carl was known for his strong Christian faith and was a member of Faith Center Church in Rockford. He enjoyed vegetable gardening and tractors. After retirement from Amerock, Carl and Shirley enjoyed wintering with Sis and Harv in Myrtle Beach. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family and dogs. He is survived by his children, Vickie (Tim) Dyal of Stillman Valley, Buddy (Pamela Shore) Jackson of Monroe Center, and Randy (Amy) Jackson of Byron; siblings Gerold (Betty) Jackson of Marmaduke, AK and Charlene Wilson of Denton, TX; grandchildren, Joshua Dyal, Maggie (John Gackstetter) Dyal, Brett Jackson, Taylor Derflinger, and Brandon Derflinger; grand dogs, Gracie Ann and Jackson; and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, wife Shirley, granddaughter Kala Dyal, and siblings, John and Maxine. Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday September 14, 2019 at Faith Center Church in Rockford with Pastor Don Lyon officiating. Visitation will be held at the church from 10:30 – 12:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be in Stillman Valley Cemetery. To leave an online condolence please visit www,FarrellHollandGale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 11 to Sept. 13, 2019