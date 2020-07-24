Carl H. Turner 1932—2020
Carl H. Turner, 87, of Rockford, passed away on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
Carl was born in Rockford on August 2, 1932, son of Carl E. and Constance (McClain) Turner. He proudly served his country in the United States Army, having served in the Korean War. Carl married Corinne Opsahl on February 19, 1955. Throughout his career, he held various positions with Sundstrand Corp., retiring after 30 years of employment and was a member of the UAW Local 592. Carl enjoyed taking the absolute best care of his yard as it was his pride and joy. He was an avid fan of the Chicago Bears and Cubs, watching many games on television and listening to them on the radio. Most of all, Carl loved spending time with his family, especially grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He will be dearly missed.
Surviving relatives include his wife, Corinne Turner; children, Steve (Kathleen) Turner of Eagle River, WI and Sue (Edward) Jones. Carl raised 2 nephews as his own sons, Bradley and Brian (Nancy) Opsahl. Also survived by grandchildren, Dustin (Danielle) Turner, Cody (Allison) Turner, Trisha (Jason) Kepka, Lindsay (Herb) Moore, Brady Trylong, Randi Jo and Taylor, Debi (Todd) Haskell; great-grandchildren, Nicholas, Hayden, Olivia, Isabel, Nolan, Kellin, Madelyn, Josh, Jacob, Joey and numerous nieces and nephews.
A walk-through visitation for friends will be from 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, IL 61108. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. Due to current restrictions, a private funeral service will be held by family invitation only. Final resting place will be in Arlington Memorial Park.
Arrangements entrusted to Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory. Share online memories and condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com