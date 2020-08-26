1/
Carl Hackenburg
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carl Hackenburg 1932—2020
Carl Hackenburg was born on February, 4, 1932 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Jesse and Irene Hackenburg. On August 25, 2020 Carl passed away. Carl spent his early life in South Dakota and Pennsylvania until joining the United States Army and serving in Germany. When he returned to the U.S. he came to Rockford, Illinois where he met the love of his life Jean Deal. They married in 1953 and started their family. Carl enjoyed being a member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and spending time with his grandchildren. Carl is survived by his wife, Jean Hackenburg; children, Helen (the late Bud) Garman and Bradley (Karen Sue) McCarthy; grandchildren, Diane Marie (Mark McCracken) McCarthy and Mark Foster; sister, Loretta (Butch) Houston. He was preceded in death by his son, Doyle McCarthy and brothers, Roy and Bill Hackenburg. A Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9am until the time of Service at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 26 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Funeral Home
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved