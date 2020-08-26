Carl Hackenburg 1932—2020Carl Hackenburg was born on February, 4, 1932 in Mitchell, South Dakota to Jesse and Irene Hackenburg. On August 25, 2020 Carl passed away. Carl spent his early life in South Dakota and Pennsylvania until joining the United States Army and serving in Germany. When he returned to the U.S. he came to Rockford, Illinois where he met the love of his life Jean Deal. They married in 1953 and started their family. Carl enjoyed being a member at Aldersgate United Methodist Church and spending time with his grandchildren. Carl is survived by his wife, Jean Hackenburg; children, Helen (the late Bud) Garman and Bradley (Karen Sue) McCarthy; grandchildren, Diane Marie (Mark McCracken) McCarthy and Mark Foster; sister, Loretta (Butch) Houston. He was preceded in death by his son, Doyle McCarthy and brothers, Roy and Bill Hackenburg. A Visitation will be held Friday, August 28, 2020 from 9am until the time of Service at 10am at Sunset Funeral Home (8800 N. Alpine Rd, Machesney Park, IL 61115). Interment to follow. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Aldersgate United Methodist Church.