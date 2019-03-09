|
Carl R. Ingle 1931—2019
Carl R. Ingle, 87, of Loves Park passed away Friday, March 8, 2019 at his residence with family by his side. Carl was born in Charleston, IL; son of Charles and Dessie (Drake) Ingle. He married Alma Jackson and she preceded him in death in 1969. Carl was a machinist for Sundstrand; he loved the Chicago Bears and being around his grandkids. Carl liked spending time with his friends and drinking his favorite beer, Pabst Blue Ribbon. Carl was a U. S. Army Veteran. Carl is survived by his son Carl R. (Lori) Ingle, Jr.; grandchildren: Jason, Matthew, Angel, Tara, John and Jimmie; numerous great-grandchildren. Carl was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two daughters Pamela Roberts and Susan Husmann, grandson Jeremy, 5 brothers and 1 sister.
Private family graveside will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens. Sunset Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be sent to www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Mar. 9 to Mar. 11, 2019