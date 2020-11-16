Carl Towns 1937—2020
Carl Otis Towns died peacefully in his sleep on Tuesday, November 10, 2020. He is now at home in God's presence.
Carl was born May 18, 1937 in Neelyville, Missouri. He was the 15th and final child born to Lloyd and Albirtha Towns. He grew up and graduated from high school in E. St. Louis, Illinois. He moved to Rockford in 1955, where job opportunities were abundant.
Carl came to faith in Jesus Christ shortly after moving to Rockford. He was baptized in Levings Lake and joined Providence Baptist Church. Shortly thereafter, he married his high school sweetheart, Albertha Brooks. To this union four children were born: three daughters and one son.
Carl was active in the community, serving on numerous boards. Among them were the Rockford School Board, Opportunities Industrialization Center (OIC), charter member of RAMM and as a director of the Illinois Tollway. He retired after 27 years from Ingersoll Milling Machine Co., where he was a human resources manager.
Carl was an active and faithful member of Pilgrim Baptist Church, serving as a deacon under 3 pastors. When he could no longer serve as an active deacon, he was made Deacon Emeritus. He served in many other capacities at Pilgrim Baptist Church. Carl loved God and he loved people ~ all people.
Carl leaves to cherish many happy and loving memories, his wife of 65 years, Albertha; children CarolJo Brooks (Charles) of West Lafayette, Indiana, Minister Carl Lawrence Towns, (Rebecca), daughters Jacquelyn Denise Rogers, (Timothy), and Jeanette Marie Towns all of Rockford, Illinois, daughter Michelle Roberts of Cleveland, Ohio; 9 granddaughters, 5 grandsons, 10 great grandchildren and one sister, Helen Ware; many nephews, nieces and friends. He was predeceased by parents, 6 brothers, 4 sisters and daughter Karen Herd.
Moving Memorial visitation will be held 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Carl E. Ponds Funeral Home Inc. 200 N. Johnston Ave. Burial in Greenwood Cemetery. Private service will be held at 12:00 noon
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the RockfordRescueMission.org