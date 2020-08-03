Carla G. Morrison 1932—2020
Carla G. Morrison of Rockford, IL passed away peacefully on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Rosewood Care Center in Rockford. Carla was born February 10, 1932 in Church Hill, Tennessee, the daughter of Noah and Elsie L. (Ball) Bailey.
Carla married Jay Adams in 1948. They later divorced. She then married William "Bill" R. Morrison on November 2, 1957. Carla worked at Amerock and then at Barber-Colman Company for several years and retired from Reed Chatwood in 1983. Many will remember Carla as a strong, caring and genuine person who was loved by all who knew her. She was always doing things for her family and friends. She dearly loved her children and grandchildren and she always remained very close to her Tennessee family as well.
Survivors include her son, Dennis Morrison, and her grandchildren, Jennifer (Brent) Jepsen, Kellye Morrison, Ashley (Ben Baumann) Morrison, Jimmy Adams, and Jeff Adams, several great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Carla was predeceased by her sons, Roger Adams and David Adams, parents, Noah and Elsie Bailey (Tennessee), and siblings, Leona Showers (Arizona), and Lorene Smith, Rozelle Smith, Helen Benton, Helen's twin who only lived a few hours, Madeliene Jones, Joseph Bailey, Noah Jr., Conrad Bailey, and Carla's twin who died at birth (all of Tennessee).
Private family services will be held. Cremation rites accorded. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Wounded Warrior Project
or St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Arrangements by Genandt Funeral Home, 602 N. Elida St., Winnebago. For an online obituary and tributes go to www.genandtfuneralhome.com
.