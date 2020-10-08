Carlene F. Anderson 1943—2020

Carlene F. Anderson, 77, of Byron, IL passed away September 27, 2020. Carlene was born March 10th, 1943 in Rockford, the second of three daughters of Carl H. and Margaret (Lalley) Anderson. She graduated from East High School in 1961 and attended the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater where she received a Bachler's Degree in English. Carlene went on to earn her Master's Degree, also in English.

Her work experience was diverse. She taught English at Hononegah High School, then at Hoffman Junior High, and last at Harlem Junior High. Her love of nature and horticulture led Carlene to her next venture as an entrepreneur and business owner, when she began C.A.R.E. Landscaping Company that operated successfully for many years. Later in life, she enjoyed part-time work at JCPenney and then at Menards in Rockford until she embraced full retirement. Carlene remained very active, however, pursuing her many interests and hobbies including ballroom dancing, gardening, birdwatching and spending time with her granddaughter, Morgan.

Carlene is survived by daughter Jennifer Harris and granddaughter Morgan Marinelli of Rockford. Sisters Celeste (Bill) Newport of Cherry Valley, IL and Cheryl Lindvall of Waukesha, WI. Nieces Shelley (Joel) Ringelstetter of Sun Prairie, WI, Dana Lindvall of Waukesha, WI, Monica (Tim) Hills of Rockford, IL, and nephew Dan Newport of Rochester Hills, MI. Carlene is predeceased by her parents, brother-in-law Roger Lindvall and nephew Jeff Lindvall.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.



