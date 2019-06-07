|
Carlisle Jansen 2019
Carlisle Jansen, 81, of Rockford, died June 1, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer. Carlisle was born in Maquoketa, Iowa, son of William and Bernice (Schumann) Jansen, and a veteran of the U.S. Navy. He held a special interest in new and old automobiles. Mr. Jansen is survived by his dear friend, Alice Dolan and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service is scheduled for 11:30 June 14, 2019, Rock Island National Cemetery. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 9, 2019