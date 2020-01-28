Home

Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
(815) 233-0613
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
Burke-Tubbs Funeral Homes - Freeport
504 N. Walnut Street
Freeport, IL 61032
Carlos Cain Jr.


1954 - 2020
Carlos Cain Jr. Obituary
Carlos Cain, Jr. 1954—2020
Carlos Cain Jr., 65, of Skokie, died Thursday January 23, 2020 at Cambridge Nursing and Rehab Center in Skokie, IL. He was born June 10, 1954 in Rockford, IL to Carlos Cain Sr. and Addie Lee (Pearson) Cain. Carlos served in the United States Navy on the USS Kitty Hawk from 1971-1973. Carlos loved to sing and listen to live musical performances. He was a lover of science fiction, particularly the original Star Trek series. He was an amazing artist and kind person with a smile that would light up a room.
Carlos is survived by his mother Addie Cain of Madison, WI; two sisters Cheryl Cain and Janice Cain both of Madison, WI.
He is preceded in death by his father.
Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday February 1, 2020 at Burke-Tubbs Funeral Home with Rev. Everlena Thurmond officiating. A visitation will be held from 9:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will be in City Cemetery. A memorial has been established in Carlos' memory. Please visit www.burketubbs.com to to share memories of Carlos.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020
