1/
Carlotta Golberg
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carlotta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carlotta Golberg 1934—2020
Carlotta M. Goldberg, 86, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on November 4, 2020. Born January 24, 1934 in New Castle, PA, the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Jackemo) Christofer. Carlotta graduated from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, PA and worked in the theater as an actress and dancer. She was part of the Repertory in the Cleveland Playhouse. Carlotta married Alan Z. Goldberg on June 3, 1955 in Pittsburgh.
Survived by her husband, Alan; children, Jodi Apter and Joel (Cathy Lander-Goldberg) Goldberg; grandchildren, Brandon (Tanja) Apter; Brett (Callie) Apter; Blaine Apter, and Danielle Goldberg; and great-grandchildren, Mia and Mateo Apter and Hailey and Mackenzie Apter. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Apter. Special thanks to dear friend and caregiver, Jeannie Trussoni; and to nurse Aaron Drog.
Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 625 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved