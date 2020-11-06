Carlotta Golberg 1934—2020
Carlotta M. Goldberg, 86, of Rockford, passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by her family on November 4, 2020. Born January 24, 1934 in New Castle, PA, the daughter of Frank and Katherine (Jackemo) Christofer. Carlotta graduated from Carnegie Mellon in Pittsburgh, PA and worked in the theater as an actress and dancer. She was part of the Repertory in the Cleveland Playhouse. Carlotta married Alan Z. Goldberg on June 3, 1955 in Pittsburgh.
Survived by her husband, Alan; children, Jodi Apter and Joel (Cathy Lander-Goldberg) Goldberg; grandchildren, Brandon (Tanja) Apter; Brett (Callie) Apter; Blaine Apter, and Danielle Goldberg; and great-grandchildren, Mia and Mateo Apter and Hailey and Mackenzie Apter. Predeceased by her son-in-law, Joseph Apter. Special thanks to dear friend and caregiver, Jeannie Trussoni; and to nurse Aaron Drog.
Due to Covid, no services will be held at this time. A Celebration of Life will be planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to the Rockford Rescue Mission, 625 W State St, Rockford, IL 61102. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com
.