Carlyle "Carl" R. Schumacher 1923—2020
Carlyle "Carl" R. Schumacher, 97, of Rockford passed away Thursday, August 27, 2020. He was born February 12, 1923 in Elizabeth Township, IL the son of Louis and Marie (Winter) Schumacher. Carlyle proudly served his country in the United States Army. He married the love of his life, Mae Stafford on February 14, 1958 in Galena, IL. Carlyle eventually moved to Rockford and worked at Ingersoll Milling Company for 40 years. He enjoyed cars, especially new ones. Carlyle was a loving husband and devoted father, he was always there for his family. He will forever be in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
Survived by his loving wife, Mae; son, Randy (Sue) Schumacher; grandson, Ryan (Jenna) Schumacher; great grandchildren, Eli, Gabe and Sam Schumacher; sisters, Ruth Schmidt and Beverly (Ivan) Fransen; sister-in-law, Rita Schumacher and numerous nieces and nephews. Predeceased by his parents; brothers, Dale Schumacher and Wayne (Monica) Schumacher. The family would like to thank the staff at Alden Debes for their care and compassion.
Visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, 2020 from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home 7 Crematory, Riverside Chapel 3910 N. Rockton Ave. Please wear a mask and observe social distancing. Graveside service will be Monday, August 31, 2020 at 12:00 p.m. at Prospect Hill Cemetery in Galena/Rice Township, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carlyle's name to Alden Debes Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, 550 S Mulford Rd, Rockford, IL 61108. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
