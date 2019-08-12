|
Carmelita "Suki" Bemis 1946—2019
Carmelita "Suki" S. Bemis, 72, of Beaver Dam and formerly of Rockford, IL passed away suddenly on Friday, August 9, 2019 at UW Hospital in Madison.
Carmelita was born on December 5, 1946 the daughter of Emilio and Miguela (Escuadro) Sarte in Cabanatuan City, Philippines. On April 23, 1970, she was united in marriage to Dennis L. Bemis in Cabanatuan City, Philippines.
Carmelita was a business owner of a machine shop in the Philippines, and was a homemaker after coming to the United States. She enjoyed dining out, shopping, fishing, sewing, knitting, dancing at weddings and special occasions, and watching old musicals on TV. She loved animals.
Suki liked entertaining and visiting friends. She very much looked forward to phone calls from family members and the frequent visits from her niece, Leana Sarte. She was an avid member of Jehovah's Witnesses since 1976. She enjoyed attending Jehovah's Witnesses conventions, as well as, serving as a Pioneer in the door to door ministry.
Carmelita "Suki" is survived by her husband Dennis Bemis; her daughters: Penny Bemis and Federlita (Raffy Aquino) Roque; her son Johnet (Rowena) Isidro; four grandchildren: Kamille E. Isidro, Kyle James E. Isidro, Kim Johnet E. Isidro and Rhia Isidro Carbonel; four great grandchildren: Athea Zyra I. Dela Cruz, Johnyx Angelo I. Tolentino, Zia I. Tolentino and Nigel Xian; her sisters and brothers: Cora (Jim) Efird, Emma Phillips, Reyma Sarte, Gloria Duffin, Erlindo Sarte and Rogelio Sarte.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Liling Villaflor.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. at North/Riverside Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 3645 Riverside Blvd., Rockford, IL 61101 with Mike Harris officiating.
Suki's family wishes to extend a special thank you to best friends Mike and Linda Harris and Kay Grace, as well as, the love and support through the years from all her spiritual brothers and sisters.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2019