Carmon & Betty Ervin (Hoaglund) 1939—2019
Together Again Forever
AUSTIN, TX -Carmon & Betty Ervin of Austin, TX (formerly of Rockford, IL) went to be with the Lord in 2019. Carmon, age 80, went to be with the Lord on Friday July 12, 2019 and Betty,age 79, followed shortly after on Wednesday July 24, 2019. They were united in marriage August 23, 1956 in Corning, AR and were blessed with 62+ years together and 5 children. They loved spending time with their children & grandchildren, as well as traveling all over the United States.
They are survived by their children; Beverly, Danny & Billy (the twins), Norman and Bonnie; including their spouses, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; numerous brothers & sisters; and a host of relatives too numerous to mention!
Funeral & Memorial Services for both held Friday August 2, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Christenson Funeral Home, 925 3rd Ave., with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of services at 12:00 noon. Interment at Scandinavian Cemetery, Rockford. Memorials to the family. See full obituaries www.rockfordfunerals.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from July 27 to July 30, 2019