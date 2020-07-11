Carol A. Christensen 1933—2020
Carol A. Christensen, 86, of Byron, passed away after a long illness on Wednesday, July 9, 2020. Carol was born December 25, 1933 in Jacksonville, FL, the daughter of George and Virginia (Pitt) Tipping. She married Ernest G. Christensen on March 1, 1953 in Kingsland, Georgia. They moved to the north from Florida a few years later and she learned to like coffee. Carol enjoyed many things throughout her life, raising her family, her work at Wesley Willows, her roses, lilies and gardens always showed what green thumb she had. She loved singing in the church choir with her good friend Rita Buser. She is survived by her daughters, Lu Ann Christensen, Rebecca (William) Riley and Dawn Wright; daughter-in-law, Delia Christensen; brother-in-law, Dean Birkness and Jack Norton; half-brother, George (Evie) Tipping; grandchildren, Maria, Ernest, Gilbert, Anika, Melissa, Nathan and Patricia; 10 great-grandchildren. She is preceded by her husband of 61 years, Ernest "Gale" Christensen; her son, Ernest "Chris" Christensen; grandson, T.J. Wright; great-grandsons, Travis Mortorillas and Connor Christensen; siblings, Jean, Violet, George, Robert, Richard and Virginia "Tish". Carol has gone to be with Gale, love you Mom. Celebration of Life Funeral Service at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, July, 14 at Sunset Funeral Home, 8800 N. Alpine, Machesney Park. Entombment to follow services in Sunset Memorial Gardens. To share a condolence www.sunsetfhmemgardens.com