Carol A. Peterson 1942—2020
Carol A. Peterson, 78, died peacefully, November 5, 2020
Private family services were held. Burial was at Sunset Memorial Park in Machesney Park
Carol was born August 11, 1942 in Mendota, Illinois the daughter of Herbert and Ruth Lobbins. In 1961 she married John Peterson. She worked as a hair stylist and as an Avon representative. Carol loved to travel especially to Florida, Hawaii and Mexico. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with them.
She is survived by her son, Todd (Janet) Peterson, and grandchildren, Jack and Katlyn. She is also survived by her sister, Gloria (Terry) Moore, brothers, David (Ray Ann) Lobbins and Gordon (Rhonda) Lobbins.
Carol was preceded in death by her husband John "Jack" Peterson.
For further information please call the funeral home at 847-515-8772 or on line condolences may be directed to www.defiorefuneral.com