Carol Ann (Caynor) Collins

Carol Ann (Caynor) Collins Obituary
Carol Ann (Caynor) Collins 1932—2019
Carol Ann (Caynor) Collins, 86, of Cherry Valley, passed away on Thursday, September 12, 2019. Born on December 28, 1932, in Freeport, the daughter of Marcus and Alice (Secker) Caynor.
Survived by her children, Cathy (Gary) Gardner of Belleville, IL., Diane Collins of Rockford; grandchildren, Conor and Jennie Gardner. Predeceased by her parents.
Private family services to be held. Special thanks to Northern Illinois Hospice for their exceptional care. To view full obituary or to share a memory or condolence please visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Sept. 14 to Sept. 16, 2019
