Carol Ann McKnight-Foster 1951—2020
Carol Ann McKnight-Foster, 68, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a short battle with peritoneal mesothelioma. She was surrounded by her loving family. Born October 17, 1951 in Freeport, the daughter of John and Dorothy (Hepfer) Trevillian. She retired as a teacher from Loves Park and Machesney Park Elementary Schools. Married Edwin Foster April 11, 1992 in Rockford. Carol enjoyed singing, knitting, cooking, gardening, reading and traveling. She also enjoyed all types of dancing, including belly dancing, Swedish dancing and Scottish Country dancing. Carol loved being a grandmother, enjoyed holidays and trips to the family cottage in Wisconsin. She enjoyed all animals, especially raising 20 Leader Dogs for the Blind. In her youth she was a candy striper, Girl Scout and Rainbow Girl. In the summers she worked at YWCA camps, Girl Scout summer camps and park district camps. While attending the University of Illinois, Carol partook in Glee Club, international folk dancing, and met her first husband, Richard McKnight. In 1973, Carol and Richard married in Interlaken, Switzerland and they resided in Germany, Urbana, IL, Maryland, Georgia, Oshkosh, WI and Rockford where she has lived since 1984. In 1979 they had their first daughter, Megan and in 1982 their second daughter, Katy.
In Rockford, Carol was active in the Unitarian Universalist Church where she was twice selected as Unitarian Universalist of the Year. Carol continued her singing endeavors in two Rockford performing groups, Bridges and Wild Rice. She was a docent at Anderson Japanese Gardens, member of the AAUW and LWV in Rockford. She was an excellent example of being a lifelong learner and teacher.
Survivors include husband, Edwin Foster; children, Megan (Cory) Schmit, Kathren (Jason) Conrad; step-son, Eric (Rachel) Foster; granddaughters, Alyssa Schmit, Alice Conrad; sisters, Mary Trevillian, Barbara (Dan) Bose, Karen Trevillian; numerous aunts; uncles; cousins; 2 cats; dog, Roxy (leader dog puppy #20). Predeceased by parents.
Services are to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorials may be given to Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford; Leader Dogs for the Blind; Anderson Japanese Gardens; or to Girl Scouts of America. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com