Carol Ann McKnight-Foster 1951—2020
Carol Ann McKnight-Foster, 68, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a short battle with peritoneal mesothelioma. She was surrounded by her loving family.
An outside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, Illinois 61107. Please bring your own chair, water and umbrella(?). Masks are required. To watch the live stream memorial service please visit www.facebook.com/uurockford
. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford; Leader Dogs for the Blind; Anderson Japanese Gardens; or to Girl Scouts of America. To read the full obituary or express condolences,visit honquestfh.com
