Carol Ann McKnight-Foster
1951 - 2020
Carol Ann McKnight-Foster 1951—2020
Carol Ann McKnight-Foster, 68, of Rockford passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 after a short battle with peritoneal mesothelioma. She was surrounded by her loving family.
An outside memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church, 4848 Turner St., Rockford, Illinois 61107. Please bring your own chair, water and umbrella(?). Masks are required. To watch the live stream memorial service please visit www.facebook.com/uurockford. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Unitarian Universalist Church of Rockford; Leader Dogs for the Blind; Anderson Japanese Gardens; or to Girl Scouts of America. To read the full obituary or express condolences,visit honquestfh.com.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 13 to Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
August 13, 2020
Carol Pauls
July 31, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. We were girl scouts together ❤
Melody Mokros
Friend
July 31, 2020
Philip Meli
Friend
