Carol Ann Meyers
1938 - 2020
Carol Ann Meyers 1938—2020
Carol Ann Meyers, 81, of Pecatonica, IL died at 8:40 a.m. Thursday, June 11, 2020 in her home after a brief illness.
She was born November 18, 1938 in Rockford, IL the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Charles and Mildred (Kappenman) Elliott. She married Jeree L. Meyers on June 20, 1959 in St. Mary Catholic Church in Pecatonica, IL. Carol worked for Catholic Social Services in Rockford, IL; Dakota School District where she was the secretary to the superintendent for 28 years retiring in 2001.
Member of St. Mary Catholic Church, the Women's Guild and was a former member of Red Hats Society. She was an avid reader, enjoyed vacationing with her brother Bill and Sandra Elliott and spending time with her children and grandchildren.
The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to Mercy Health Hospice and Trish Mayry for all their tender loving care given to Mom.
Survivors include sons Jim Meyers and John (Jennifer) Meyers; daughter Christine (Brian) Clark; grandchildren Zach (Ashley) Meyers, Karisa (fiancé Dalton Bell) Clark, Collin, Evan Meyers; great grandchildren Maddie, Cleo and Savanah; sister in Law Sandra Elliott and numerous nieces and nephews.
Predeceased by her parents, husband Jeree, granddaughter Savanah; brothers William Elliott and John Elliott and sister in law Sandy Elliott.
Private Funeral Ceremony to be held. Final resting place to be St. Mary Catholic Cemetery in Pecatonica, IL. A walk-through visitation will be held on Monday, June 15, 2020 at McCorkle Funeral Home - Pecatonica Chapel, 203 W. 5th St, Pecatonica from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. A memorial will be established.



Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 12 to Jun. 14, 2020.
