Carol Calabrese
1945 - 2020
Carol Calabrese, 74, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by family. A public Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.
Carol was born in Osceola, Arkansas to Chester and Rhudell Pipkin. She married James "Jim" Calabrese in April 1964 and together they had three children, Tony, Tim, and Tanya.
Her kind and gentle spirit was evident with her family and friends. She always put other's needs first and treated everyone with love and respect.
Carol is survived by her husband, Jim Calabrese; sons, Tony (Michelle) Calabrese, Tim (Fabienne) Calabrese; daughter, Tanya Ruiz; grandchildren, Victoria Calabrese, Megan (Abel) Ortiz, Anthony Calabrese, Mackenzie Calabrese, Gabriela (Dylan) Ritter, Leo Ruiz, Delphine and Phoebe Calabrese; great grandchildren, Emilio and Javi Ortiz; siblings, Mavis Sheffield, Ronald, Donald and Jesse Pipkin. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Chester, Raymond, Horace and Claude Pipkin; sister, Catherine Nuckolls.
For a complete obituary visit: www.
sunsetfhmemgardens.com

Published in Rockford Register Star from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Memorial Gardens
8800 North Alpine Road
Machesney Park, IL 61115
8156330211
