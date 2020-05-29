Carol Calabrese 1945—2020Carol Calabrese, 74, passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020, surrounded by family. A public Celebration of Life Gathering will be held at a later date.Carol was born in Osceola, Arkansas to Chester and Rhudell Pipkin. She married James "Jim" Calabrese in April 1964 and together they had three children, Tony, Tim, and Tanya.Her kind and gentle spirit was evident with her family and friends. She always put other's needs first and treated everyone with love and respect.Carol is survived by her husband, Jim Calabrese; sons, Tony (Michelle) Calabrese, Tim (Fabienne) Calabrese; daughter, Tanya Ruiz; grandchildren, Victoria Calabrese, Megan (Abel) Ortiz, Anthony Calabrese, Mackenzie Calabrese, Gabriela (Dylan) Ritter, Leo Ruiz, Delphine and Phoebe Calabrese; great grandchildren, Emilio and Javi Ortiz; siblings, Mavis Sheffield, Ronald, Donald and Jesse Pipkin. Carol was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Chester, Raymond, Horace and Claude Pipkin; sister, Catherine Nuckolls.For a complete obituary visit: www.