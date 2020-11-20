Carol Frances Milani Freer 1941—2020
Carol Frances Milani Freer, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Carol was born in Rockford on December 5, 1941 to William and Mary Milani. She grew up in Rockford and Phoenix. She graduated from Arizona State University and taught high school English in Scottsdale, Costa Rica, Stockton, CA and ESL in Rockford at Guilford and East High School. Carol also taught ESL for adults at Rock Valley College. She was involved in the Lombardi Club and the Senior Group at Holy Family Church. Her love of books kept her active in book clubs. She found great satisfaction fostering Airedales over the years. Anyone who met her instantly felt her kindness, spirit, and warm heart. We are sad to say goodbye and take comfort in the thought that she is at peace and will be watching over us. Carol is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Freer, Karina (Doug) Freer Jones, and Francesca (Joe) Soda; grandchildren, Jackson, Charlee, & Jett Soda; sister, Patricia Milani and her daughters' father Edgar Freer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://phassociation.org/donate
and www.soarairedale-rescue.com
