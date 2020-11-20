1/1
Carol Frances Milani Freer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Carol's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Carol Frances Milani Freer 1941—2020
Carol Frances Milani Freer, 78, of Rockford, passed away on Saturday, November 14, 2020. Carol was born in Rockford on December 5, 1941 to William and Mary Milani. She grew up in Rockford and Phoenix. She graduated from Arizona State University and taught high school English in Scottsdale, Costa Rica, Stockton, CA and ESL in Rockford at Guilford and East High School. Carol also taught ESL for adults at Rock Valley College. She was involved in the Lombardi Club and the Senior Group at Holy Family Church. Her love of books kept her active in book clubs. She found great satisfaction fostering Airedales over the years. Anyone who met her instantly felt her kindness, spirit, and warm heart. We are sad to say goodbye and take comfort in the thought that she is at peace and will be watching over us. Carol is survived by her daughters, Stephanie Freer, Karina (Doug) Freer Jones, and Francesca (Joe) Soda; grandchildren, Jackson, Charlee, & Jett Soda; sister, Patricia Milani and her daughters' father Edgar Freer.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to https://phassociation.org/donate and www.soarairedale-rescue.com. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved