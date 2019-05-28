|
|
Carol J. Dmochowski 1929—2019
Carol J. Dmochowski, 89, Rockford, passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, in her home. She was born December 4, 1929, in Shopiere, WI, the daughter of Franklyn and Nellie (Ferwerda) Smith. Carol graduated from Beloit Memorial High School in 1947. She married Edward J. Dmochowski on April 23, 1955. He passed away on June 5, 1990. Carol was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church where she was active in many organizations including the widow's group and serving funeral luncheons. She volunteered at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, as well at RSVP. Special thanks to her neighbor, Linda Longardner, friend Mark Johnson, and the ladies from the widow's group at St. Rita's. Carol also kept in touch with her friends from her golf league and bowling league from her past.
Survived by her sons, Dennis Dmochowski of Bend, OR and Scott (Dana) Dmochowski and her daughter, Debra (Jon) Dimmick both of Rockford; her grandchildren, Alison Dimmick and Matthew Dmochowski; many nieces and nephews; her brother Virgil (Grace) Smith; her sister, Lois VanderPal; her sister-in-law, Patricia Smith; and her cat, Madison. Predeceased by her parents, her husband Edward, her sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Sam Stima and her brother Allan Smith.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 A.M. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at St. Rita Catholic Church, 6254 Valley Knoll Rd, Rockford with Fr. William R. Wentink officiating. Burial in Arlington Memorial Park Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. on Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Fitzgerald Funeral Home and Crematory, Mulford Chapel, 1860 S. Mulford Rd. Rockford, and again from 9:00 A.M. until 9:45 A.M. on Friday at the church. Memorials may be made to the church or to Rock House Kids, 1325 7th St., Rockford, Il 61104. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 28 to May 30, 2019