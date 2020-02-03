|
Carol J. Heidenreich 1927—2020
Carol Jean Heidenreich, 92, of Loves Park passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020, surrounded by her family. Born November 6, 1927, in Stockton, the daughter of Sherman Francis and Clara Naomi (May) Arnold. Loves Park area resident for 72 years, coming here from Elizabeth. Married Wilbur O. Heidenreich on Saturday, July 31, 1948, in Elizabeth. Formerly employed by Donut Land and Ben Franklin. Member of Bethany Presbyterian Church for 44 years and T.O.P.S. "Taking off Pounds Sensibly" for 54 years. Founding member of Evans United Methodist Church. Carol loved playing cards, knitting, crocheting, quilting and other crafts. Survivors include her children, Diane (Gerald) Cohn, Joanne Magdziarz, Randy (Karyn) Heidenreich, Julie (William) Lennon, Ellen (Kevin) Johnson and Shelley Gentry; 11 grandchildren; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Richard Arnold. Predeceased by her brothers, Ralph, Wallace and Roger Arnold; and son-in-law, Robert Gentry.
Service at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 5, in Bethany Presbyterian Church, 5403 North 2nd Street, Loves Park. Burial in Sunset Memorial Gardens. Visitation from 6 to 8 Tuesday, February 4, in Delehanty Funeral Home, Ltd., 401 River Lane, Loves Park, and from 9 a.m. to service time Wednesday in the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the church or Mercy Health Hospice, 2400 North Rockton Ave., Rockford, IL 61103. Visit delehantyfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 3 to Feb. 5, 2020