Carol Jean Clegg


BELVIDERE – Carol Jean Clegg, age 76, of Belvidere passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family Friday April 5, 2019. Born in Sycamore, IL on June 15, 1942 to Leslie Ernest & Margaret Lenore Clarke (Shellito). Beloved mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend; she will remain in our hearts forever.
She is survived by her sons, Curtis (Sally) Clegg and Cary (Tynisha) Clegg; grandchildren, Liam, Chad, Aaron, Makayla and Chase; brother, Bill (Sandra) Clarke; nieces & nephews, Bill (Elizabeth) Clarke, Jennifer Clarke and Shawn (Holly) Clarke; several great nieces & nephews and cousins; and beloved cat, Pat. She is predeceased by her parents.
Memorial Services held Saturday April 13, 2019 at 12:00 noon at Esmond United Methodist Church, 675 Main St., Esmond, IL, with visitation from 10:00 AM until the time of services at noon with lunch to follow. Cremation rights accorded. Private inurnment at Fairview Park Cemetery, Dekalb, IL. Christenson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. In lieu of flowers memorials to the family.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 9 to Apr. 11, 2019
