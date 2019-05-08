Home

McCorkle Ltd Funeral Home
101 Main St
Durand, IL 61024
(815) 248-2200
Carol L. Gonfiantini

Carol L. Gonfiantini Obituary
Carol L. Gonfiantini 1943—2019
Carol Gonfiantini, 75, of Brodhead, WI, died at 7:58 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 in Mercy Hospital, Janesville, WI.
Per Carol's wishes, no services will be held. Cremation rites will be accorded.
McCorkle Funeral Home-Durand Chapel, 101 W. Main Street, Durand, IL assisted the family.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial will be established.
To read full obituary, share a memory or send an on line condolence, visit www.mccorklefuneralhome.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 8 to May 10, 2019
