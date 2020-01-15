|
Carol Lauscher 1955—2020
Carol Lauscher of Dade City, FL (formerly of Rockton, IL) passed away on January 13, 2020 after a courageous battle with Glioblastoma surrounded by her family.
She was born in Royal Oak, MI to William and Dorothy Patrick and graduated from Royal Oak Kimball HS and Northern Michigan University.
She spent many years as a RN in the Rockford, IL area working at St. Anthony's Hospital, Beloit Memorial Hospital, and Swedish American Hospital.
She loved her family, her many friends, and enjoyed playing tennis.
She leaves behind her mother Dorothy Patrick of Leesburg, FL, her husband Jay Lauscher of Dade City, FL, her daughter Erin Lauscher of Seale, AL, son Kevin (Glo Clendaniel) of Ogden, UT and brother Allen Patrick of St. Petersburg, FL.
She was preceded in death by her father William Patrick.
A celebration of her life will be held on February 8 from 2-6 pm at the Lake Jovita Golf and Country Club in Dade City, FL. A separate celebration will be held in Rockford, IL in the spring.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020