Carol M. Gingrich 1946—2020
Carol M. Gingrich, 74, of Winnebago, passed away on Sunday, September 27, 2020. Carol was born on June 24, 1946, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, daughter of Leo Mraz and Mary (Fiala) Mraz. She married James L. Gingrich on July 22, 1967, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Carol was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother loving her family more than anything. She was the center of her family and her loving presence will be missed by all who knew and loved her.
Carol graduated from Regis High School in 1964 and Mount Mercy College in 1968 with a BA in Social Work. She worked for four years with Project Head Start until her family began to grow. For nearly thirty years thereafter, she worked inside the home focused on raising their five children. With her last child in high school, Carol resumed working outside of the home serving as a social worker for ten years at the Rockford Red Cross homeless shelter.
Surviving relatives include her loving husband of 53 years, James Gingrich; sons Brian, Todd and Sean (Katharine) Gingrich and their two children Beatrice and Archie; daughters Stacy and Erin Gingrich (Joshua Leshan) and their two children Gabriel and Ari; sisters Elaine (Mraz) McCord of Centerville, Iowa, her husband and two children, Julie (Mraz) Barlow of Ankeny, Iowa, and her husband and their three sons, and sister-in-law Mary Kay Mraz of Houston, Texas, and her three children. She is predeceased by her parents and her brother, Tom Mraz.
A private memorial service will be held among the family at their farm. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carol's name to The American Cancer Society
