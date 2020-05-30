Carol Piper 1927—2020
Carol W. Piper nee White, age 92, of Evanston and longtime resident of Winnetka, died May 25, 2020. Carol was born July 27, 1927 in Caspian, Michigan and was always proud of her "Yooper" heritage. She attended school at Kemper Hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Rockford College (1949). She was a long-time member and leader in the League of Women Voters in Rockford, Washington DC and Winnetka. Carol volunteered as a teacher's aide at inner city schools in Washington DC and Chicago. Her volunteer activities also included lobbying in Washington DC for home rule and the construction of the Metro mass transit system. Carol was a life-long devotee of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She was married for 59 years to the late Robert J. Piper; mother of Christopher (Nancy), Brian (Gina Trimarco) and Eric Piper; grandmother of Kate, Liz, Clinton and Laurel Piper; sister of Dorothy Erickson and Gwen (Don) Brandt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Three Crowns Foundation, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
Carol W. Piper nee White, age 92, of Evanston and longtime resident of Winnetka, died May 25, 2020. Carol was born July 27, 1927 in Caspian, Michigan and was always proud of her "Yooper" heritage. She attended school at Kemper Hall in Kenosha, Wisconsin and was a graduate of Rockford College (1949). She was a long-time member and leader in the League of Women Voters in Rockford, Washington DC and Winnetka. Carol volunteered as a teacher's aide at inner city schools in Washington DC and Chicago. Her volunteer activities also included lobbying in Washington DC for home rule and the construction of the Metro mass transit system. Carol was a life-long devotee of the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra. She was married for 59 years to the late Robert J. Piper; mother of Christopher (Nancy), Brian (Gina Trimarco) and Eric Piper; grandmother of Kate, Liz, Clinton and Laurel Piper; sister of Dorothy Erickson and Gwen (Don) Brandt.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to: Three Crowns Foundation, 2323 McDaniel Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201.
Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847)675-1990.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to Jun. 1, 2020.