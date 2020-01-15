Home

Carole Frances Anderson 1953—2020
Carole Frances Anderson, 66, of Rockford, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 at Presence Cor Mariae Center. Born August 6, 1953, in Rockford, daughter of Albert Emanuel and Helen (Dahl) Anderson. Member of Emmanuel Lutheran Church. Graduate of Guilford High School. Carole received her diploma from Rockford Memorial School of Nursing, Associates Degree from Rock Valley College and her Bachelor's and Master's Degree from Northern Illinois University. She worked as a Registered Nurse for 30 years in various settings. Predeceased by her parents; and grandparents.
Services will be private. Burial in Scandinavian Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church. To share a memory or online condolence, visit olsonfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jan. 15 to Jan. 17, 2020
