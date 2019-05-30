|
|
Carole L. Cacciapaglia 1936—2019
Carole L. Cacciapaglia, 82, of Loves Park passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019. Born September 28,1936 in Rockford, the daughter of Verner and Lila (Olson) Bjork. She married the love of her life, Martin J. Cacciapaglia in 1954. Carole and Marty were married for 62 years! A repeated phrase of "right Mart" was uttered with a special understanding they were always on the same page. Carole graduated from East High and later was owner and president of All-American Building. Here, she demonstrated how to successfully manage a business just as well as she managed our family. Carole enjoyed crossword puzzles, the ca$ino, movies, Jeopardy, lunches with friends, and loved her Cubs! She especially enjoyed traveling with Marty. Carole's outgoing personality, humor, and quick wit made life for those around her more enjoyable. Carole was the family Matriarch. She was a strong woman, the engine that kept the family running. She loved having us for holidays, birthdays, and special occasions. Carole had a gift as a great listener to all. She was the consummate optimist often suggesting and demonstrating the adage of turning lemons into lemonade. Although having clear justification to complain at more difficult times during her life, we never heard complaints, only hearing solutions and gratification for what she had.
Survived by her children, Vicki (John) Anderson, Marty Cacciapaglia, Jr.(Debi) Lori (Mark) Tallmadge, Jacki (Dave) Pool and John W. (Nancy Danca-Alt) Cacciapaglia; grandchildren, Curt , Ryan, Joe, Jessica, Tyler, Audra and Hunter; 8 great grandchildren; caring sister, Phyllis Lind; brother, Marv Bjork; special brothers-in-law, Nino Angileri and Pat Cacciapaglia; sister-in-law, Mary Kay Bjork and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Predeceased by her parents; husband, Marty; brothers, Richard Bjork and Wayne Bjork; sister, Sharon Angileri, sisters-in-law, Chris Cacciapaglia, Carol Cacciapaglia and brother-in-law, John Cacciapaglia.
Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, June 3, 2019 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, 1010 Ferguson St, Rockford, IL 61102. Visitation will be Sunday from 4:00 p.m. until7:00 p.m. at Fitzgerald Funeral Home & Crematory, Mulford Chapel and again from 9:00 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. Private interment in Sunset Memorial Gardens at later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Carole's name to Corpus Christi Monastery of the Poor Clares, 2111S Main St, Rockford, IL 61102. Share online condolences at www.fitzgeraldfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from May 30 to June 1, 2019