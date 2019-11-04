Home

Caroline Bargren Obituary
Caroline Bargren 1947—2019
Caroline Frances Bargren, age 72, passed away at her home in Byron on November 3, 2019. She was born in Mansfield, Ohio on January 20, 1947 the daughter of William and Margaret (Kurtz) Meyer. She was a baton twirler for Boca Raton High School marching band who performed at the Orange Bowl Parade. She then went on to graduate from Ray-Vogue Dress Design School in Chicago, IL. Caroline enjoyed fishing, hunting, gardening, camping, cooking, and art. She was an animal lover but was especially fond of her dogs. She is survived by her sons, Jon (Holly) Bargren and Matt (Mallory Wrenn) Bargren both of Byron; sister, Ellen (Greg) Hill of Malta, OH; grandchildren, Hunter Bargren, Ace Bargren, and Eva Bargren; and special friends Natasha and Laura. She is predeceased by her parents. A memorial service will be held at 7 PM on Thursday November 7, 2019 at the Farrell Holland Gale Funeral Home in Byron. Visitation will be held from 5-7 PM prior to the service. Memorials are established for Cure PSP and Paws Humane Society.
To leave an online condolence please visit www.farrellhollandgale.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Nov. 4 to Nov. 6, 2019
