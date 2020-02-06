|
Carolyn A. Conrad 1926—2020
Carolyn A. Conrad, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Survived by her children, William (Laura) Conrad and Lori (Tony) Gagliano and five grandsons.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To read a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020