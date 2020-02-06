Home

POWERED BY

Services
Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
1001 SECOND AVE
Rockford, IL 61104
(815) 963-6521
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:45 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N. Bell School Rd.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Westminster Presbyterian Church
2821 N. Bell School Rd.
Rockford, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Carolyn Conrad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Carolyn A. Conrad


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Carolyn A. Conrad Obituary
Carolyn A. Conrad 1926—2020
Carolyn A. Conrad, 93, of Rockford, passed away on Sunday, February 2, 2020.
Survived by her children, William (Laura) Conrad and Lori (Tony) Gagliano and five grandsons.
Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 am on Monday, February 10, 2020, at Westminster Presbyterian Church, 2821 N. Bell School Rd., Rockford. Visitation will be from 10:00 to 10:45 am prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church. To read a full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Carolyn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Olson Funeral and Cremation Services, Fred C. Olson Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -