Carolyn B. Decker 1924—2019
March 19, 1924 - June 20, 2019
Carolyn B. Decker-95-Rockford, died at 9:04 A.M. Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Wesley Willows Retirement Center. Born March 19,1924, in Kasson, Minnesota, the daughter of Ernest and Lydia Loehrke Bartel. The youngest of seven children, she attended school in the country at Pleasant Corners and graduated from the Kasson Public High School. After graduation she worked at the Rochester Dairy office and she and Darrell Decker were married on June 25, 1944 in Kasson, MN. They lived in Rochester and later moved to Rockford, Omaha and back to Rockford where she worked at a college. Member of Beth Eden United Methodist Church, working with the youth and women's organization. After retirement, they became avid campers, volunteered with Wesley Willows Auxiliary and Rockford and Naples, Florida communities where they wintered. Carolyn moved to Wesley Willows and Hunt Terrace in 1998 and has lived there since then. Preceeded in death by her parents, siblings;Chester (Ethel), Willard (Ursula, Roger (Dorothy), Arlys (Erland), Eldon (Mildred and Juanita) and her husband Darrell. Survivors include her sister, Lorraine Davis of Iowa, nieces, Marcia (Paul) Weiner of Colorado Marian (Richard) Greene of Minnesota, Lowell (Candace) Bartel of Iowa, Richard Bartel of California and Paulette McMartin of Minnesota , nephews Dale and Lorin Bartel and several great nieces, nephews and cousins. Memorial service will be 11:00 A.M. Tuesday, June 25 at Beth Eden United Methodist Church, 3201 Huffman Blvd in Rockford and memorials may be given to family for benefit of the church, Wesley Willows or the Parkinson Foundation. Burial will be in Rochester, MN. with her husband. For online register, visit weltefuneral.com.
Visitation will also be in the chapel at Wesley Willows from 2:00 P.M. until 4:00 P.M. on Monday, June 24.
