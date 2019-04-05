|
Carolyn E. Kollberg 1929—2019
Carolyn E. Kollberg left us and joined her husband on Wednesday, April 3, 2019 in Rockford, IL. She was born on March 29, 1929 to Walter and Bertha Lindsay. She married the love of her life Richard Kollberg and they spent 68 years together in marriage. Together they shared two children, Mike Kollberg, of Winnebego, and Cindy Kollberg (Robert) Remsen, of Cherry Valley, IL. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren; Tim (Shelley) Remsen, of Maple Park IL, Tom (Elise) Remsen of Rockford IL, Erik (Megan) Kollberg, of Centennial, CO. her great grandchildren; Grace and Natalie Remsen, as well as Linus and Ellery Kollberg. She is also survived by Robin Remsen, Lauri Remsen, Kristy (Mike) Provi and their families.
She is predeceased by her loving husband Richard Kollberg, her parents, and her brother; Dr. C.W. Lindsay.
Carolyn loved flowers, music, and most of all her family.
A private family service was held in the care of Sunset Funeral Home and Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff and residents of Morning Star Village, and a special thanks to Mercy health hospice nurse, Tara, for their loving care.
"I'll see ya when I see ya!"-Carolyn Kollberg
Published in Rockford Register Star from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2019