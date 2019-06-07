|
Carolyn "Carole" (Kegel) Egler 1943—2019
Carolyn (Carole) Egler passed into peace on May 31, 2019 in Phoenix AZ, due to complications of Parkinson's Disease. Born in Rockford IL to Claire and Robert Kegel, she was older sister to Carl, Paul, Joe, Margaret and Mark. Carole graduated from Muldoon High School and shortly after married Joe Egler. They had three children, Jeff, Ann and Karen. Carole worked at and was part owner of the family business, Kegel Motorcycle Company, until her retirement in 1999. She and Joe then moved to Arizona and enjoyed riding their Harley, jeeping and the sun. Carole was very creative and a prolific painter, photographer and fabric artist. She was famous for her baking skills, especially her homemade chocolate pie. Predeceased by husband Joe and her parents. Survived by her children, Jeff (Kim) Egler, Ann (Ken) Aguiar, Karen (Jim) Crosby, and many beloved grandchildren and great grandchildren. A celebration of her life was attended by her closest family and friends in a private ceremony in Phoenix.
Published in Rockford Register Star from June 7 to June 14, 2019