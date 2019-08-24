|
|
Carolyn F. Johnson 1918—2019
Carolyn F. Johnson, 101, who lived the first 98 years of her life in Rockford, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 in Decorah, Iowa. Born February 14, 1918, in Rockford, she is the daughter of the late A. Elmer and Frances (Melquist) Carlsten. A 1935 graduate of Rockford High School, she married Sigurd E. Johnson November 20, 1937 at Salem Lutheran Church. He predeceased her on April 29, 2004. Carolyn worked for a short time at National Lock Company, also Weises, and later at Rockford Anesthesiologists, retiring after 18 years. She was a lifelong member of Salem Lutheran Church where she was active in the women's organizations. Carolyn is survived by daughters, Sonya "Sunny" (Dale) Nimrod of Decorah, IA and Priscilla (John) Lehman of Chippewa Falls, WI; son, Frederick Johnson of Anchorage, AK; seven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; cousins, nieces, and nephews. She is predeceased by parents; infant daughter, Frances Carolyn; brother, Roger and wife Norma Carlsten; brother-in-law Richard and wife, Elvy Johnson; and daughter-in-law, Bonnie Johnson.
Funeral Service is 11:00 a.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at Salem Lutheran Church, 1629 S. 6th St., Rockford with Reverend William Dahlberg officiating. Visitation is 10:00 to 10:45 a.m. prior to the service. Fellowship and lunch follows the service. Burial is at 2:oo p.m. in Scandinavian Cemetery where Carolyn's father was long-time sexton. Memorials may be made to Salem Lutheran Church. To share a memory, condolence or view full obituary, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 24 to Aug. 26, 2019