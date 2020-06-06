Carolyn H. Larson 1919—2020
Carolyn H. Larson, 100, of Rockford, passed away peacefully on Friday, June 5, 2020 at SwedishAmerican Hospital. Born November 30, 1919, in Rockford, the daughter of William and Belva (Narveson) Graham. Graduate of Central High, Class of 1936. Carolyn married Rudy Larson on October 12, 1940. He predeceased her on December 27, 1997. She worked as a switchboard operator for IL Bell. Carolyn was a very active member of Zion Lutheran Church. She was a Girl Scouts Leader and loved anything antiquing, garage sales, gardening and china painting. Carolyn also enjoyed going to all of her grandchildren's sport and event. Survived by children, Ann (Clifford) Harkabus and Patricia Lyman; grandchildren, Erica (Craig) Wesolowski, David Harkabus, Sarah (Matthew) Wright, and Nicholas Lyman; great-grandchildren, Brandon, Eva, Lydia, Emily, Benjamin, and Thomas; sister, Janet Purkapile; and several nieces, a nephew, and a cousin. Also predeceased by her son, David (1975); sisters, Blanche Ghent, Wilma Graham, Dorothy Graham; and son-in-law, Robert Lyman. A special thank you to the doctors and nurses at SwedishAmerican and the Elderly Day Care of PA Peterson.
A private graveside service will be held in Sunset Memorial Park officiated by Rev. Dr. Michael Thomas. The family invites you to view the service from Zion Lutheran Church Facebook page on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to Zion Lutheran Church, 925 5th Ave., Rockford, IL 61104. To share a memory or condolence, visit olsonfh.com.
Published in Rockford Register Star from Jun. 6 to Jun. 8, 2020.