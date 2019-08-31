Home

Honquest Family Funeral Homes with Crematory - Loves Park
4311 North Mulford Road
Loves Park, IL 61111
815-636-5100
Carolyn Jean Quinn


1935 - 2019
Carolyn Jean Quinn Obituary
Carolyn Jean Quinn 1935—2019
Carolyn Jean Quinn, 84, of Rockford passed away Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Born January 27, 1935 in Rockford to Fred and B. Lenore (Wonn) Johnson. Married Eugene R. Quinn on July 18, 1953 in Rockford; he predeceased her in July 2010.
Survivors include daughters, Diane (Dennis) Roop of Loves Park, IL Jannice (David) Bubnack of Loves Park; IL grandchildren, Andrew Roop of New York, NY, Matthew (Karen) Roop of Ponte Vedra, Fl, Kaila Bubnack of Loves Park, IL Craig Bubnack of Elmhurst, IL; great grandchildren, Audrey and Wilson "Will" Roop; daughter-in-law, Mona Wis; dear friends, Paul and Annette Baudhuin; and several loving extended family members. Predeceased by husband, Eugene; son, Douglas Quinn; and 3 brothers. A special thank you to Lisa from OSF Hospice and Megan NP and the staff of Presence Saint Anne Center for all of their love and care.
Per Carolyn's wishes, private graveside services are to be held in Greenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be given to OSF Hospice. Honquest Family Funeral Home with Crematory - Mulford Chapel, Loves Park was honored to have assisted the family. To share a memory or condolence please visit www.honquestfh.com
Published in Rockford Register Star from Aug. 31 to Sept. 2, 2019
